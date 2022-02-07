As the US ramps up its warning citing an imminent attack on Kyiv by Moscow, former defence minister of Ukraine, Andriy Zagorodnyuk, said that Russia has "enough troops" in place to invade the ex-Soviet nation. Terming the situation along the eastern European borders as "pretty dire", he further warned that the Russian military "could now seize any city in Ukraine". However, he highlighted, despite the massive number of military amassed along the border, it is still "insufficient" for a "full takeover and occupation of the country," the Guardian quoted the former military diplomat as saying.

Zagorodnyuk's comments come after US President Joe Biden's administration warned against Moscow's military build-up and subsequent combat exercises along the Ukraine-Russia border in the Donbas region. According to the White House, nearly 1,35,000 Russian troops have been deployed in the area backed by 70% of firepower, indicating a potential large-scale military operation likely in mid-February. Speaking to NBC last week, US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan warned: "We are in the window where something could happen...as soon as tomorrow or...some weeks yet." He had added, "We believe the Russians have put in place the capabilities to mount a significant operation."

'No political endgame'

Despite the tense atmosphere, Pentagon chief Llyod Austin last month had stated that conflict with Russia over Ukraine "is not inevitable" in case Kremlin opted for diplomacy, however, Zagorodnyuk did not believe a Russian invasion was inevitable. Speaking to The Guardian, he mentioned that the "remorseless" Russian troop was moving along an expected line, although, Kremlin's intentions remained opaque. It is to mention that his statement came as US intelligence warned of a full-scale attack after Russia positioned 83 "battalion tactical groups" near Ukraine, each with 750 to 1,000 soldiers. The number reportedly upped from 60 soldiers each group two weeks ago.

"We don't see a political endgame here. If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin seizes Kyiv, there will be a full-scale war. The Ukrainian army forces will fight. There will be enormous resistance for all time. Why would you do that?" Zagorodnyuk, told The Guardian.

US calls for diplomatic solution to Ukraine border tension

It is to mention that the tensions along the Ukraine-Russia border have bubbled since 2014 after Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula. The conflict subsequently escalated after Russia in October last year deployed over 1,00,000 military personnel in the eastern Ukraine borders, sparking speculations of a potential invasion. While the West, including the EU and US, have warned Russia against stringent sanctions in case of threat to Kyiv's sovereignty, the Kremlin has repeatedly denied claims of any attack. In addition, the US has also called on Russia for choosing a "diplomatic path" to reach a political solution, on the other hand, US President Joe Biden has "reinforced and reassured" East European partners and provided "material support" to Kyiv, Sullivan had said.

Meanwhile, US officials have warned that a swift capture of Kyiv could result in an estimated death and injury of nearly 50,000 civilians. In addition, millions would be forced to leave the former Soviet state and seek refuge in Europe. However, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had downplayed the "apocalyptic prediction", saying that his country was prepared and had "unprecedented" international support. In the meantime, Russia has continued to carry out military exercises. As reported by the Guardian, Russia from Thursday will stage major drills with Belarus at a close striking distance from Kyiv.

(Image: AP)