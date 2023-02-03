Russia has become the largest oil supplier to India and contributes significantly to the country's energy security, said Denis Alipov, the Russian ambassador to India. The statement comes during the Russian Council Dialogue at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) while discussing the permanent seat for India at United Nations Security Council (UNSC), reported ANI. India and Russian relationship in terms of oil has attracted attention since the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022. Alipov asserted that India has taken a neutral stance as regards excluding Moscow from multilateral institutions.

"India has taken a neutral stance as regards the efforts to exclude Russia from multilateral institutions, including Opcwbwc, back to UNESCO and others. Our India's priority is to achieve democracy as global governance. With the enhanced role of developing states of Asia, Africa, and Latin America," said the Russian ambassador.

While talking about the relationship between the two nations, he also stated that a strong push has been given to business and interregional contexts. Further, he emphasised that both nations have a lot to offer to each other such as airport infrastructure, sea and rail infrastructure, steel production, petro-chemistry, startups, aircraft and shipbuilding, agriculture, advanced technology, development, and digitalisation.

India and Russia tie amid Russia-Ukraine war

There has been a row over India buying Russian oil amid Russian aggression in Ukraine since February 2022. While talking on the matter of conflict between Russia-Ukraine, which started last year on February 24, Denis Alipov said, "The Ukraine conflict is not a land-grabbing attempt by Russia to restore them as is being presented. It's the consequence of the consistent violation of the same universal principles that shrined in the Russia-India treaty and the unwillingness of the dominant world centers to embrace democracy in international relations." Further, he said that the Indian position defending its legitimate national interests and the Prime Minister of Sovereign Decisions getting criticized is 'not a coincidence'.