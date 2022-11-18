Russia Has 'no Plans' For A Summit With US, Says There Is 'nothing' To Discuss

Russia has stated that there are no plans for a Russia-US summit as of now. Kremlin's spokesperson spokesperson on Thursday said that a Russia-US summit is not on the cards as there is nothing to discuss about Ukraine. "A summit is out of the question at the moment," Dmitry Peskov said as per Sputnik.

Peskov's statements come after a statement by Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabko, suggesting that Russia and the US could meet. Sergei Ryabko said that the meeting will be about nuclear proliferation and strategic stability, not Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Russia Ukraine war continues, and as per a report from BBC news, nearly 10 million people in Ukraine have no access to electricity.

"As for [the topic of] Ukraine, we have nothing to discuss with them [the Americans] there," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said as per TASS. "Whenever we somehow touch upon the topic of Ukraine, all this [communication] boils down to sending mutual signals, but there can be no dialogue or, moreover, talks, since our views are polar opposites," he added.

Situation in the battlefield

Zelenskyy has said that the Ukrainian government is doing everything it can to normalise power supply. It is currently snowing in Ukraine, which only means more problems for Ukrainians as they do not have access to electricity to keep themselves warm. Due to the snowfall, fighting has slowed down. Michael Kofman, research program director for Russia studies at CNA research group told the New York Times that, “Ukraine’s further offensives are going to be more challenging. They will take more time. They will take more ammunition. They’ll be more costly, potentially." In anticipation of the impending winter, Russia's military commanders have ordered Russian troops to shift to a defensive stance.

Analysts believe that Russia withdrew from Kherson as well, in accordance with this plan, to ensure the troop to land ratio is in Russia's favour. Before the Kherson retreat, Russia's forces were too spread out, making them vulnerable to Ukrainian counter-offensive. The tactical goal of Russia is to ensure it does not lose any more conquered territory over this winter. At the same time, Russia is using the slower pace of the conflict in the theatre of war to integrate draftees into the forces, who have arrived from Russia as a result of the partial mobilisation. There are some reports that Russia is planning to send some of the troops it withdrew from Kherson, to the Donbas region i.e. the eastern theatre of war, where Russia has suffered setback since Ukraine's Kharkiv offensive.