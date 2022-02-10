Russia Has 'no Plans Of Interfering' In India-China Talks On Ladakh: Ambassador Alipov

Russia has no plans of mediating in India and China’s ongoing border conflict in Ladakh, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said on February 9 in an interview with Russian state-affiliated news agency Sputnik. Although Moscow hopes that the longstanding border tensions are resolved between the two nations through diplomacy, he added.

“We have no such plans to be an intermediary,” Russia’s Alipov on Wednesday said. “But if such a wish is expressed on both sides, then, of course, we will consider it most carefully. We have no mediation plans for a simple reason: both sides view the territorial dispute between them as a purely bilateral matter," he furthermore, added. Russia respects India’s position and its defence strategy in protecting its sovereignty, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov indicated.

“We [Russia] are not going to interfere,” Alipov said in his interview.

Russia’s remarks came after the Indian defence ministry announced that the Chinese negotiators rejected India’s repeated calls for restoring peace in the area of the de facto border, known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC). A comprehensive dialogue between Indian and Chinese army commanders to disengage troops from key friction areas suffered a stalemate as the two countries had been engaged in the 17 months-long conflicts with occasional clashes between armed forces on both sides. While India’s defence ministry put forth ‘constructive suggestions’ belligerent China had dismissed them as ‘unacceptable.’

India-China 14th round of Corps Commander level talks suffer stalemate

India and China started the 14th round of Corps Commander level talks last month, which lasted for approximately 13 hours at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point. While India pushed for disengagement of combat troops at Hot Springs—or—Patrolling Point 15, as well as resolution of conflicts in Depsang Bulge and Demchok, China accused India of “unreasonable and unrealistic demands that piled difficulties to the negotiations” while not presenting “any forward-looking proposals,” statements from commanders from both the armies revealed.

While the two sides agreed to remove the military presence in the northern and southern banks of Pangong Tso, a glacial lake at 14,000 ft (4,270 metres), Gogra and Galway Valley, the Chinese side ramped up what India’s defence ministry labelled as “unnecessary” troop buildup and weaponry deployment in Demchok and Depsang Plains. Chinese military over recent years also started construction of the infrastructure near LAC. “It is a matter of concern that the large-scale buildup has occurred and continues to be in place on the Chinese side,” India’s Indian Army General Manoj Mukund Naravane had asserted.

Despite that, the temperature in Ladakh drops to -30 degrees Celsius (-22 Fahrenheit) during the winters, and the troops briefly retreat to holding positions, they have been deployed in the forward position since May 2020 aggressive Galwan Valley face off. Chinese have also been constructing weather-proof structures, helipads, airstrips, new barracks, new surface-to-air missile sites and radar locations along the LAC with India in the eastern Ladakh region. As the Indo-Sino talks suffered a deadlock, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the situation “was stable.”