Russia Has Vaccinated Over 100,000 People Against COVID-19, Says Health Minister

Russia’s Health Minister Mikhail Murashko on December 2 announced that over 100,000 people have already been vaccinated against coronavirus in the country. Earlier, Russia had become the first country to register the world’s first coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V. While presenting the vaccine to the United Nations over a video link, Mikhail also revealed that “high-risk population groups” were given the Sputnik V vaccine as clinical trials for the immunisation continued.

At the same video conference, Kirill Dmitriyev, who is the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund that bankrolled the development of the jab, added that out of 100,000, 25,000 of them have been vaccinated “as part of a clinical trial now. The rest of the people have been vaccinated outside of the clinical trial”. He added that outside of the trial, the vaccine was offered to “volunteers” among medical workers because the country wanted to protect their front-line personnel first.

Putin orders ‘large-scale’ vaccination

Mikhail’s comments were made on the same day Russian President Vladimir Putin said that more than two million doses of the Sputnik V jab “has been produced or will have been produced in the next few days”. On Wednesday, Putin also ordered the start of a “large-scale” COVID-19 vaccination of doctors and teachers late next week with the Sputnik V shot, which has yet to complete advanced studies needed to ensure its effectiveness and safety.

Putin has tasked Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova to “organize the work in such a way so that large-scale vaccination starts by the end of next week”. The two-shot Sputnik V vaccine was developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute. An advanced study among 40,000 volunteers was announced two weeks after the vaccine received government approval.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, developers of the Sputnik V vaccine said that interim analysis of the trial data showed it was 91.4 per cent effective. The conclusion was based on 39 infections among 18,794 study participants that received both doses of wither the vaccine of the placebo which is a much lower number of infections than Western drugmakers looked at when assessing the effectiveness of their vaccines. However, Dmitriyev informed that the developers of the vaccine have already applied to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to get the approval of the jab in Europe, as well as in other countries.

(With inputs from agencies)

