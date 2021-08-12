Russia Hits Putin-rival Navalny With New Criminal Charge; Might Increase Jail Term

Russian authorities have charged the already-imprisoned Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny, with additional criminal charges on August 12, Thursday. The new criminal charges include "creating a non-profit organisation that infringes on the rights of citizens," Associated Press reported. As per reports, the new charge could add to Navalny's prison term.

Navalny was charged with 'infringing citizen rights'

The major Investigative Committee probing into Putin's strongest opposition reported their findings of the "non-profit" organisation headed by Alexei. The investigating committee also accused Alexei of catalysing unauthorised protests in January, which were carried out demanding his release. Alexei allegedly employed his anti-corruption foundation to fuel the protests, the committee mentioned.

Charges against Navalny could result in a three-year extension to his jail term

As the Investigation Committee presents its reports, the charges slapped on the Kremlin critic could add another 3 years to his prison term. Incidentally, the prolonged jail term would keep Navalny imprisoned for the next Presidential Elections in Russia to be held in 2021. Meanwhile, Alexei is already serving 2.5 years in jail for embezzlement, which later was increased by flouting parole rules. He was taken into custody after he returned from Germany, where he was undergoing treatment for nerve agent poisoning.

Navalny's allies and sympathisers face criminal charges

Meanwhile, in a bid to suffocate the team that has already been under pressure for years, several allies of Alexei have also been brought under the radar of investigation, while many fled the country in fear of prosecution. As recently as on August 10, Tuesday, two of Navalny's sympathisers, Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov have been charged with alleged funding of extremist groups. As per reports, the funds were generated using Navalny's anti-corruption foundation.

Following the charges, Zhdanov wrote on Instagram, “Friends, we have a serious problem. I've lost track of how many criminal cases have been filed against me. I violated voting rights, skipped the army (draught), disobeyed court orders, concealed money, stole money, laundered money, and who knows what else? ” Volkov also reiterated his sentiment in a Facebook post saying, "Politics in Russia in 2021 is when you’re in a meeting, your phone starts to blow up from push notifications, questions and calls, and you casually think: ‘Oh, probably a new criminal case,’ calmly continue the meeting, then check your messages and it is indeed a new criminal case."

The Russian government has shut down Navalny's public fundraising websites. Additionally, it has also forbidden personnel related to the foundation from running for public offices.

(With inputs from AP) (Image: AP/representative)