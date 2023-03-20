As the tensions between Taiwan and China escalate, a Russian diplomat asserted that the Kremlin is hoping for the “peaceful reunification” of China and Taiwan. According to Russian news outlet Tass News, the assertion was made by the First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council’s International Relations Committee, Vladimir Dzhabarov. Currently, tensions have been simmering in the Indo-pacific region over China’s growing assertiveness on the island region along with the South China Sea. Taiwan has been governed by local government since 1949, however Beijing claims the island as an integral part of China. The remarks by the Russian diplomat came in the midst of Xi Jinping’s three-day trip to Moscow.

"This is a single territory. We are not talking about Taiwan’s sovereignty: It’s the territory of the People’s Republic of China. We hope that Taiwan’s reunification with China will take place peacefully sooner or later," Dzhabarov asserted in the Monday interview. The Russian lawmaker then went on to state that the unification will eventually benefit both parties. "The unification would benefit the people of both parts of China,” the Russian diplomat exclaimed. The three-day visit by the Chinese president which started off on Monday came few days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against the Russian president over alleged war crimes in the midst of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Russia-China relations continue to prosper

The relations between Russia and China have continued to prosper ever since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in February last year. During the interview, Dzhabarov made it clear that Russia will support mainland China and fully support Beijing’s stance on the Taiwan issue. "The Chinese will work this out sooner or later. Hopefully, peacefully," he said. The tensions in the Indo-Pacific region and especially areas surrounding Taiwan have escalated since last year. China’s growing assertiveness in the region has become a matter of concern to countries like the US and Japan. As a result of these simmering tensions, the two countries along with South Korea have initiated several joint military drills in the region. Hence this outright proclamation by the Russian diplomat indicates Russia's stance on the issue. It will be interesting to see if Putin and Xi touch upon the Taiwan issue during their Monday meeting.