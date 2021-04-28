Russia Imposes Sweeping Restrictions On Jailed Alexei Navalny's Anti-corruption Group

A Russian court on April 27 imposed sweeping bans on Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), said the group’s director as the authorities continue their clampdown on opposition leader’s movement. In a statement on Twitter, FBK director Ivan Zhdanov said that the court had banned the anti-corruption group from posting content on the internet, accessing state media, organising demonstrations, participating in elections and even using bank deposits.

The latest bans on FBK came while the Russian court determines if the group should be designated along with Navalny’s national network of regional offices as extremist organisations. This would further put them on par with other organisations such as the Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda in Russia. As per reports, the FBK director’s remarks on Twitter came after the Moscow city court’s press service told the reporters that a judge had agreed to “ban on certain activities” for the FBK without clarifying the restrictions as the case was being heard behind closed doors.

Navalny offices to halt work

The Tuesday (local time) ruling came after Russian authorities ordered Alexei Navalny’s offices to halt their activities as the court ruling on whether to ban them as an extremist group was still pending. This injunction was also posted on social media by Navalny’s allies. These actions come in the latest actions against jailed Russian President Vladimir Putin critic. Earlier this month, Moscow’s prosecutor’s office had petitioned a court to label Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and network of regional offices as extremist groups.

If labelled as extremist organisations, by Russian law, the activities by Navalny’s organisations would be outlawed while also exposing the members to lengthy prison terms, reportedly said the human rights advocates. Kremlin critic’s foundation was opened nearly 10 years ago and since then, it has targetted the high-profile Russian officials with corruption exposes with many of them in the form of YouTube videos. The most latest such video posted on social media alleged that a lavish palace on the Black Sea shore was built for Putin through an elaborate corruption scheme by the government. Till now, the video has received over 116 million views.

Image credits: AP