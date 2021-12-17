Russia, India & China Discussing Possibility Of A Summit: Russian Ambassador To India

Russia, India, and China are exploring the prospects of holding a summit, according to media agency ANI. The Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev, was quoted by the news agency on Twitter as saying, "Russia, India, China are discussing the possibility of a summit. This is to be expected in the near future. The natural preference is that the leaders of the three countries meet in person."

Russia, India, China are discussing the possibility of a summit. This is to be expected in the near future. The natural preference is that the leaders of the three countries meet in person: Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev pic.twitter.com/Tg3ZFCQSJU — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

The Russian Ambassador indicated that India will receive an S-500 missile defence system, adding another leaf to India's growing strategic, military, and diplomatic connections with other countries. "Our latest military technologies are always open to you (India): Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev on being asked whether the S-500 missile defense system is being given to India," media agency reported, citing Kudashev.

Our latest military technologies are always open to you (India): Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev on being asked whether the S-500 missile defense system is being given to India pic.twitter.com/QUS7S46DuK — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

Russia's Presidential assistant claimed earlier, RIC summit might happen soon

Earlier on December 16, Yury Ushakov, Russia's Presidential assistant, suggested that a summit involving Russia, India, and China might take place soon, saying that the topic of collaboration between the three countries was discussed during the Putin-Xi meeting on Wednesday, December 15. According to ANI, Ushakov added that the topic of collaboration under the Russia-India-China (RIC) structure was addressed during the virtual meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. He emphasised that the two presidents agreed to continue exchanging views on the subject and to work towards hosting the next RIC summit as soon as possible.

India, on the other hand, was non-committal on Thursday in response to Russia's announcement that a trilateral summit with Indian and Chinese presidents would be held in the near future. The potential of a RIC summit is significant because there hasn't been a high-level meeting between India and China's top leaders since the second informal summit in October 2019.

Russia to be 'peacemaker'?

Since May 2020, there has been no summit-level encounter between Indian and Chinese presidents, either in person or virtually, with both sides' troops locked in a standoff. They have, however, attended multinational summits like the G-20 and SCO. While the top leaders have not met or even spoken on the phone, discussions between the foreign and defence ministries have taken place, with the goal of ending the standoff.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a restrained response a day after the Russian announcement, which did not confirm or deny the possibility of a RIC summit. "We have very good relations with Russia, and categorising them as that is not something I am comfortable with," he said in response to another question about if Russia intends to be a "peacemaker" between India and China.

On December 6, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in India for the first time in two years to attend the annual bilateral meeting. Reportedly, Putin advised Xi Jinping about the visit to New Delhi on December 6 in this framework, according to Putin's assistant, referring to the RIC cooperation and the potential of a meeting shortly.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP/ANI