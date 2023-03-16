Russia Insists 'did Not Use Weapons' Amid Escalation Over Drowning Of US Drone

The Russian Defence Ministry on March 15, Wednesday issued a statement after Russian Su-27 aircraft struck the propeller of an American MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday, March 14, causing US forces to bring the MQ-9 down in international waters.

Russian Defence Ministry issues statement on drowning of US drone

Issuing a statement, the Russian Defence Ministry said, "The Russian airspace control systems have detected an American MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle flying over the Black Sea near the Crimean Peninsula in the direction of the state border of the Russian Federation."

The Russian Defence Ministry further stated that the drone flew with its transponders off, violating the boundaries of the temporary airspace regime established for the special military operation, communicated to all users of international airspace, and published in accordance with international standards.

"Fighter jets of the air defence force on duty scrambled to identify the intruder. As a result of quick manoeuvring around 9.30 am (Moscow time), the MQ-9 drone went into an unguided flight with a loss of altitude and collided with the water surface. The Russian aircraft did not use on-board weapons, did not come into contact with the unmanned aerial vehicle, and returned safely to their home airfield," the Russian Defence Ministry added.

Meanwhile, Moscow said the US drone manoeuvred sharply and crashed into the water following an encounter with Russian fighter jets scrambled to intercept it near Crimea, but insisted its warplanes didn't fire their weapons or hit the drone.

The incident, which added to Russia-U.S. tensions over Moscow's war in Ukraine, appeared to be the first time since the height of the Cold War that a U.S. aircraft was brought down after an encounter with a Russian warplane.