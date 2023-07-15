Russia Inspecting If North Korean Missile Fell In Its Exclusive Economic Zone: Report

The Russian Foreign and Defence Ministries are currently verifying reports of a North Korean missile potentially landing within Russia's exclusive economic zone. However, as of now, no confirmation of the incident has been obtained, TASS news agency quoted Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko on Saturday.

"As far as I know, my colleagues continue investigating this case together with the Defense Ministry but we have no clearly-expressed information so far that the missile fell in Russia’s economic zone," the senior Russian diplomat said.

On July 12, North Korea conducted a test launch of its Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) powered by solid propellant. According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the launch was overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un himself. The ICBM covered a distance of 1,001 km during the test and ultimately landed in the Sea of Japan.

In response to the UN statement suggesting that the North Korean missile launched on July 12 fell within Russia's exclusive economic zone, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Moscow had not yet received any information to support such claims.

Since 2017, North Korea has conducted a total of 14 test-launches of missiles with a range of 5,500 km or greater. The majority of these test-launches, specifically seven, took place in the year 2022. In the current year, North Korea has already conducted four test-launches of missiles with similar capabilities.

North Korea's longest missile test in history

According to sources in the Japanese defense ministry, on Wednesday, North Korea launched a ballistic missile that remained airborne for a duration of 74 minutes. This represents the longest flight duration ever recorded in the history of North Korea. The information was reported by Japan's Asahi television.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the missile "fell 250 km off Hokkaido, outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan."

"The maximum altitude of the flight was 6,000 km, the distance exceeded 1,000 km," he said. "No damage caused by the launch has been registered at this point."

Assesements said the missile was launched on a high angle, in an apparent attempt to avoid neighbouring countries.