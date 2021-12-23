Russia Is Not Planning Military Invasion Of Ukraine: Envoy Vladimir Chizhov

In a breakthrough, Russia’s Ambassador to the European Union (EU) has said that his country was not preparing to invade neighbouring Ukraine. Since earlier this year, Kremlin has been amassing and mobilising thousands of troops on its international border with the ex-Soviet satellite state. Earlier this month, Kyiv informed that more than 120,000 troops were present on the border warning that a large escalation could take place as soon as next month.

He told a German newspaper Die Welt, "Russia is not planning an attack against any country. I can assure you that no Russian troops are currently preparing for an invasion of Ukraine."

Speaking to Die Welt, ambassador Vladimir Chizhov said that he wanted to support Russian-speaking people and compatriots living in other countries. However, Moscow never intended to use the military for the same. It is imperative to note that Kyiv has constantly accused Russian Federation of supporting separatist movements in its Russian speaking Donbas region.

What is happening on the Russia-Ukraine border?

Russia’s 41st army has been stationed in Yelnya, a town 260 kilometres north of the Ukrainian border. Moreover, recent satellite imagery reveals increased military activity from Russia's 144th Guards Motorized Rifle Division, according to a defence ministry’s statement. The Kremlin blamed the United States joint military exercises in the Black Sea behind Russia’s provocation. However, NATO and western powers expect Russia to execute a military annexation of Ukrainian territory.

“What we see is a significant, large Russian military build-up. We see an unusual concentration of troops. And we know that Russia has been willing to use these types of military capabilities before to conduct aggressive actions against Ukraine,” Stoltenberg had earlier said at a conference.

Amidst accelerating conflict, US President Joe Biden, during a video call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, warned of "severe repercussions" if Moscow tried to invade Ukraine or try to destabilise the incumbent government. Earlier this month, during the G7 meeting in the UK, the US and other members of the group also echoed to exert pressure on Russia against any possible action that could hamper the existence of Ukraine. The group had even tabled a proposal to impose economic sanctions on Moscow.

(Image: AP)