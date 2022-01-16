Russia Keen On Resolving Issue As There Is Too Much Tension On Ukrainian Border: Peskov

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia cannot stress the significance of talks on security guarantees enough, as the situation on the Ukrainian border raises concerns. He stated that Russia is keen on resolving the problem because there is too much tension on the border. Peskov went on to say that there is far too much friction in this part of Europe and it also brings new issues, that poses a great danger to the continent, ANI reported citing CNN. Commenting on Russia's purported escalation around Ukraine, the Kremlin spokesperson stated that such claims are baseless and that the world is full of "fake news and false accusations."

"This is why we need a clear response to our concerns, as well as a detailed reaction to our extremely specific proposals. This is the only option," Peskov added. Last month, Russia's Foreign Ministry presented draft proposals on security guarantees between Russia, the United States, and the NATO countries in Europe. The proposals seek to restrict NATO from expanding in eastern Europe. Among several other terms, it also calls to prohibit the US and Russia from placing intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory. However, proposals were outrightly rejected by the US as well as NATO in the recently concluded meeting with Russia.

'Russia will take action if US, NATO do not respond to its security proposals'

Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Alexander Lukashevich, indicated that Moscow will have no option but to take action if the US and NATO do not give a "constructive response" to its proposals in a reasonable time, Sputnik reported. The US and NATO have refused to agree to Russia's key security objectives for easing current tensions over Ukraine. The US and NATO, on the other hand, have left the door open for discussions with Russia on arms control and missile deployments.

Security concerns become key issue amid Ukraine crisis

It is significant to mention here that security concerns have become a vital issue in the context of escalating tensions around Ukraine. According to US intelligence officials, Russia has pushed around 70,000 troops towards Ukraine's border and is preparing for an invasion. However, Russia has often denied that it has any plans to strike Ukraine and rejects Western worries as a "propaganda campaign," as per Sputnik.

(With inputs from ANI)

