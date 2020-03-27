Russia: Kremlin Reports First Case Of Deadly Coronavirus Pandemic

Authorities have reported that an official in Russia’s presidential administration has recently been tested positive for coronavirus. According to reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov has claimed that the infected official did not have contact with Putin and that all efforts were being made to keep the President safe.

As per reports, Peskov has claimed that he had attended a party with 78-year-old Lev Leshchenko, Leshchenko later tested positive for coronavirus. But Peskov also stated that he did not interact with the infected individual at the party. Russia has so far reported 1,036 confirmed coronavirus cases and a total of 3 deaths while 45 people have recovered.

Fighting virus using technology

As per reports, thousands of residents of Moscow have been confined to their homes for 14 days of compulsory quarantine after returning from virus-hit countries. Even those that have come in contact with those infected or those diagnosed with mild symptoms have been forced into quarantine. The authorities have warned them that breaking quarantine to enter the city of 16 million residents could warrant a five-year jail term or deportation for foreigners. Moscow is using cameras with facial recognition to keep track of all of them.

According to reports, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin last month wrote in his blog that the enforcement of quarantine was being closely monitored. Moscow already has a network of 170,000 security cameras, set up in streets and metro stations throughout the city over the past decade. Almost 1,00,000 of them have been linked to an artificial intelligence system that can identify people being filmed.

According to reports, the Moscow police have been able to identify around 200 people that broke quarantine thanks to the cameras. In addition to the cameras, Russia said that it was drawing on an array of technology to fight the virus, including telemedicine consultations, the real-time monitoring of supermarket shelves and identifying and removing false news stories from social media. Russia has reported 444 coronavirus cases and only one death. 20 people in Russia have already recovered from the virus.

