Russia: Kremlin Spokesperson Says Putin-Johnson Dialogue Not Likely To Happen On Tuesday

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced that there are no plans for dialogue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday. Earlier the conversation between the two leaders was scheduled for Monday but it was postponed and Prime Minister Boris Johnson assured MPs that he will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the earliest. However, now the Kremlin has denied any such talks stating that now is not the time.

Peskov stated that today is not the day for talks or a phone conversation. However, he did not rule out the possibility that a certain date will be set for their conversation, reported Sputnik. The spokesperson further said that they will let everyone know in case of any updates based on the outcome of the talk.

Johnson had squandered a critical diplomatic opportunity

The cancellation of the talk comes amid the highly anticipated release of the report of the investigation into the "partygate" controversy, a series of alleged COVID rule-breaking Downing Street parties held in 2020 and 2021. Yesterday, the report of the investigation was disclosed. UK Labour politician and shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy stated that PM Johnson had squandered a critical diplomatic opportunity when he postponed his call with Putin, according to Sputnik.

UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab spoke in favour of the Prime Minister and stated that it occurs all the time with prime ministers and presidents as their diaries and call sheets dart all over the place as they try to balance things out, according to Sky News. Meanwhile, Johnson will be visiting Kyiv on Tuesday. He has pledged to defend Ukraine's sovereignty as part of the West's diplomatic attempts to prevent a possible Russian invasion, which Moscow denies.

The goal is to continue to persuade Russia to pursue a diplomatic path

Johnson's spokesperson has stated that their goal is to continue to persuade Russia to pursue a diplomatic path and de-escalate the aggression and that it will be a very costly exercise if they pursue an aggressive approach, according to Politico. He further stated that the Prime Minister has been quite clear that continuing down that route would be extraordinarily costly to the Russian people, and it's something they want to avoid.

Image: AP