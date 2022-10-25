Russia Lashes Out As Rishi Sunak Becomes UK PM; Questions ‘You Call This Democracy?’

As Rishi Sunak became UK's new Prime Minister, Russia on Tuesday lashed out at him and questioned "democracy" stating that no election took place for holding the highest post in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Russian Embassy in South Africa said, "Have a look at these headlines, discussing how UK’s new PM took the office with zero votes. "Absolutely nobody voted for Rishi Sunak to become Prime Minister", says Metro. Assuming the highest post in the state with no election whatsoever - is this what you call democracy?"

Have a look at these headlines, discussing how UK’s new PM took the office with zero votes. “Absolutely nobody voted for Rishi Sunak to become Prime Minister”, says Metro. Assuming the highest post in the state with no election whatsoever - is this what you call democracy? pic.twitter.com/4kH6lhUG3R — Russia in RSA 🇷🇺 (@EmbassyofRussia) October 25, 2022

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also said that there is no reason to expect Russia-Britain relations to improve under Rishi Sunak's leadership.

The ties between the United Kingdom and Russia have worsened since the latter's invasion of Ukraine in February. Condemning Russia's action, the UK has imposed multiple sanctions and substantial military support to Ukraine.

On contrary, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is ready to strengthen the strategic partnership with Britain. "Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on taking office as 🇬🇧 Prime Minister! I wish you to successfully overcome all the challenges facing British society and the whole world today," he said.

Rishi Sunak becomes the new UK PM

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak was elected Conservative Party leader on Monday making him the youngest British Prime Minister in 210 years. In his first address at the doorstep of 10 Downing Street, Sunak said that he takes over at a time when the UK is facing a "profound economic crisis" as it deals with the aftermath of COVID and the Ukraine war.

He also stated that he will fix mistakes made by his predecessor Liz Truss. "I will unite our country not with words but with action. I will work day in and day out to deliver for you," Sunak said.

Sunak warned of "difficult decisions to come" and pointed to his record as chancellor of the exchequer during the COVID-19 pandemic to pledge that he will bring that "same compassion to the challenges ahead."