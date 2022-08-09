Russia Launches Iranian Satellite 'Khayyam'; Tehran Denounces Fears Over Its Military Use

In a recent development amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, a Russian rocket conducted a successful launch of an Iranian satellite into orbit on Tuesday, August 9. The satellite was launched at 8:52 am local time (05:52 GMT) from Kazakhstan's Baikonur launch site - which is under lease to the Russian Federation. The Iranian satellite named 'Khayyam' was placed into orbit about nine minutes after its launch. The satellite has been named after a Persian scientist Omar Khayyam, who lived in the 12th century, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The launch comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran on July 19. Meanwhile, Iran has shrugged off concerns that Russia would use the satellite to strengthen its monitoring of Ukrainian military targets. According to the Iranian Space Agency, the Islamic Republic would have complete authority over the Khayyam satellite from the very first day of the launch. It further stated that the high-resolution camera-equipped satellite would be used for environmental monitoring.

Information collected through satellite will be used for civil purposes: Iran

Further, Iran asserted that the information collected through the satellite will only be used for civil purposes and that no other country will have access to it. According to reports, Iran will be able to keep an eye on its arch-enemy Israel and other Middle Eastern nations if the satellites operate successfully. The satellite is expected to deliver high-resolution surveillance photographs with a definition of one metre per pixel, the state media reported citing Iran's civilian space agency. Notably, Western civilian satellites provide about half a metre of resolution per pixel, but American espionage satellites are believed to have even more resolution.

Iran supports Russia's stand on Ukraine war

It is significant to mention here that Iran has taken its ally Russia's stance on the ongoing war in Ukraine. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was one of the first global leaders who reached out to President Putin after the Ukraine war broke out on February 24. The Iranian leader also echoed Russia's clarification of the "North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO’s) expansion being a threat to the security and stability of independent countries in various regions." Besides, Tehran has also vociferously denounced the "unilateral sanctions" being imposed by the Western nations on Russia.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP