Russia Launches Soyuz Rocket With 34 'OneWeb' Satellites From Kourou Spaceport

Russia on Friday launched its carrier rocket Soyuz-STB from the Kourou cosmodrome in French Guiana. The rocket blasted off with 34 satellites of the UK-based company OneWeb, which designs space communication systems to provide high-speed internet access. The total duration of the mission is expected to be 3 hours and 33 minutes, including nine separations of the satellites, Russian media, Sputnik reported.

The launch is being broadcasted live-in website or the operator Arianespace. The mission is said to set the total number of OneWeb satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) close to 428. As reported by Sputnik, One Web is expected to deploy the full first-generation grouping of the satellites by June 2022.

"The total duration of the mission will include nine satellite separations, after which the satellites will subsequently raise themselves to their operational orbit," Arianespace said a statement.

Ninth and last separation confirmed! #Soyuz successfully orbited 34 @OneWeb satellites! With the next missions to go, OneWeb’s global services will start this year. Take a look at our Press Release 👉https://t.co/4hHia0THmD pic.twitter.com/GqXjoHpSeN — Arianespace (@Arianespace) February 10, 2022

The preparation of the launch began on February 7 at the Guiana Space Center. It included separate transportation of the day rocket, followed by its assembly in three stages, including a space head unit and three separate launchers using a mobile service tower, Roscosomos informed through a post on its website. Seven such launches with OneWeb satellites are scheduled to launch in 2022, with the current one being the first, Dmitry Loskutov, CEO of commercial launch operator Glavkosmos (wing of Roscosmos) had said to TASS. Notably, all previous OneWeb satellites were orbited by Russian Soyuz carrier rockets, the TASS further reported.

OneWeb's 13th launch with Russia's Soyuz

With the new set of satellites, OneWeb is set to target aviation, marine, backhaul, government, and emergency responders in order to provide a faster internet network. The 13th launch with Russia's Soyuz carrier rocket is expected to ensure the set of satellites "do not harm this new frontier in connectivity for generations to come, as we develop it for the benefit of everyone," OneWeb said in a statement. The next batch of OneWeb satellites is currently scheduled for launch on March 5. It will carry 36 satellites from Baikonur Spaceport in Kazakhstan.

It is to mention that the private internet service provider has been under the scanner over concerns encompassing "responsible space actions", including orbital debris and interfering design. OneWeb along with SpaceX has been criticised for creating a hindrance to astronomical observations. Recently, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Wednesday through a letter to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) expressed concerns over SpaceX's Starlink satellite's impact on the agency's space missions and potential collisions.

(Image: @SpaceX/Twitter (representative)