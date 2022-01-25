Russia Lists Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny In 'terrorists & Extremists' Register

The Russian government has listed opposition leader, lawyer, and anti-corruption activist, Alexei Navalny to the country’s “terrorists and extremists” register. According to a report by Moscow Times, several of his top aides were also added to the list of extremist groups by President Vladimir Putin led government on January 25. As per the media reports, Navalny gained international fame by organising anti-government demonstrations in Russia. He also had organised several big rallies against Putin and the alleged corruption in his government. As per the details updated by Russia’s Federal Financial Monitoring Service, the Kremlin critic, and his aides were indulged in promoting terrorism and extremism in the country.

Notably, the latest action from the Russian government came nearly a year after the activist was arrested following his return to Moscow from Germany. He is presently serving a 2.5-year jail term, and Russian authorities have moved aggressively to disassemble the opposition figure's nationwide campaigning network over the last year, reported Moscow Times.

"People are marching in the street. It means they know and understand everything. They won't give up their future, the future of their children, their country. Yes, it will be difficult and dark for some time. But those pulling Russia back historically are doomed. There are more of us in any case," the Russian opposition leader had said over a swarm of protests against his detention in April last year.

Most of Navalny's aides fled Russia and now live in exile

Notably, last year, the Russian Court banned the activist's regional political offices and his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK). The court termed the offices as "extremist organisations". Since then, several of his key aides and former regional coordinators are facing criminal charges. According to Moscow Times, most of Navalny's aides fled Russia and now live in exile.

Earlier this month, Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov-- two of the most senior aides of Navalny-- were included in the “terrorists and extremists” register. With the latest sanction on the activist and several of his aides, it is now impossible for them to access the country's banking system and other financial institutions.

