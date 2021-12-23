Russia May Remove Taliban From Blacklist, Working With Partners For Its Recognition: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Taliban might be excluded from the terrorist blacklist if the situation in the Taliban continues to improve. At the annual conference on Thursday, Putin said that Russia is “working with all [our] international partners to come up with a consolidated decision” regarding the possibility of recognising the Taliban, which now rules the war-ravaged nation.

While answering a question about the Taliban’s international recognition, Putin said that this is not an idle question for Russia and noted that Moscow stands for regional stability. He said that Moscow is concerned about the possible penetration of extremists into the Central Asian republics along with the spread of narcotics from Afghanistan. He also called for Afghanistan’s foreign assets to be unfrozen.

Putin said, "As for recognition, as a whole we must proceed from reality, proceed from the fact that, after all, the forces that ended up at the head of Afghanistan will intend to ensure that all ethnic groups are represented in the leadership of the country. And this is the only thing, in my opinion, that can create conditions that give rise to hope for stabilisation in Afghanistan.”

Further, according to Sputnik, the Russian President said that Afghanistan requires assistance and the nations present on Afghan territory for 20 years and destroyed its economy should be responsible for the situation, Putin said that first and foremost, “it is necessary to unfreeze Afghanistan's assets in foreign banks, primarily American ones, in order to provide full-fledged humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, otherwise, there may be famine and grave consequences that will affect neighbouring states."

Putin Slams US Boycott Of Beijing Olympics

Apart from an indirect mention of the West while talking about Afghanistan, Putin also lambasted the US for its diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 and called it a “mistake” and an “unacceptable” decision. Russian President stressed that he has always been against the politicisation of sports and noted that the US boycott of the Beijing Winter Games is aimed to curb China’s development.

“This decision is unacceptable and erroneous. I spoke with a former US president, and he told me that the boycotts of the Olympics in Los Angeles and Moscow were a big mistake, made by the United States as well. But the United States continues to do the very same mistake. What caused that exactly? It is an attempt to curb China's growth", Putin stated.

(IMAGE: AP)