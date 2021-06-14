Russia: Men Climb Drainpipe To Save Kids From House Fire In Heroic Efforts; To Be Honoured

In a heroic effort, three Russian men rescued children from an apartment on fire by forming a human chain and climbing the drainpipe in the Venezia district of Kostroma. In the now-viral video, the Russian men can be seen conducting rescue as they valiantly get into House 62 in a flat ablaze and pull children out of the window. The kids were alone in the house without their parents when the deadly fire broke out. It first caught the couch in the house and spread across the entire building. The neighbours tried to break down the front door to save the children but their attempts had all failed, according to Moscow’s K1NEWS.RU.

As the thick plume of smoke engulfed the neighbourhood, the three men acted promptly by climbing the drainpipe to the third floor, while two others waited downstairs to assist. The kids were rescued even before the Ministry of Emergency Situations first responders and firefighters arrived at the scene. A representative of the regional emergency services told RIA Novosti that the mother of the kids had gone for a stroll with the fourth child, and had left the children with her husband. The agency’s interlocutor stated that the father had gone running an errand after locking the apartment from the outside. He, however, hadn’t returned at the time the fire broke out in the house.

Rescue of three children from a burning apartment in Kostroma. Passers-by staged a real rescue operation as it was necessary to act urgently. 🇷🇺 🤩 pic.twitter.com/EB6DxT6Xti — Amazing Posts (@AmazingPosts_) June 12, 2021

Twitter praises mens' courage and valour

Russia’s regional headquarters of the Investigative Committee opened a probe into the fire prevention systems in the apartment and the probability of neglect. The Russian men were acknowledged by the authorities for their bravery and were nominated for an award to recognise their courage and valour. Many on the internet appreciated the Russian guys for aptly taking the matter into their hands and rescuing the children even before the help arrived. Users lauded the men saying that they restored the faith in humanity. “Amazing things happen when good people come together,” one commented. “You'll find their risk assessment etched on their souls,” meanwhile one other said, lauding the brave men’s efforts.

👍👍👍👍👍🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️ — HBS III (@SgtsandersIII) June 12, 2021

Brilliant 👏

But someone could of opend 2nd floor window to make it easier — gavin o brien (@gavinobrien13) June 12, 2021

U.K. drainpipes would never hold those people — Deano Quarterpounder (new)🍔 (@DeanoCheesebur1) June 12, 2021

Now and again my faith in humanity is restored 👍😲 — Kevin Whelan (@KevinWh14063568) June 12, 2021

You love to see it. — The Shameless Fujoshi, Queen of Yaoi (@GyakutennoMeg) June 12, 2021

There is a hero 🦸🏻‍♀️ inside of everyone. Just a little deeper inside some folks than others 👍🏾 — Dan Jackson (@DanJack45260569) June 12, 2021

Oh wow this is incredible xxx — Denise (@katemossalike) June 12, 2021

Good people coming together to save kids life’s 👏👏👏❤️ — Thomas murray (@Thomasmurray09) June 12, 2021