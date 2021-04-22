Russia: Nearly 1,500 Arrested At Pro-Navalny Rallies Demanding His Release

Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service FSIN on Wednesday arbitrarily detained at least 1500 pro-Navalny demonstrators from rallies across different parts of the country, who demanded immediate release of the imprisoned opposition leader. As reports of Alexei Navalny’s health deteriorating in the prison cell emerged, supporters swarmed to Moscow’s center city demanding release of the 44-year-old Kremlin’s arch-foe. They were, however, met with a lethal police force, were beaten and arrested in large numbers, a group that monitors political detentions, OVID-info stated.

The anti-corruption investigator, who is Putin's best-known critic, was jailed on January 7 for the breach of parole in an embezzlement case. He went on a hunger strike in a detention facility in Moscow’s Vladimir region which likens a ‘concentration camp’. Navalny said in an Instagram post that he was denied proper medical care as his health declined in the IK-2 Pokrov. He informed that he was met with instances of oppressive behaviour was woken every hour at night as authorities were skeptical that he might escape the facility.

Navalny’s physician, Dr. Yaroslav Ashikhmin, said recently to RFL that test results he received from Navalny’s family shows elevated levels of potassium, which might cause cardiac arrest. This implies Navalny could die any minute.

Navalny, who was transported 60 miles on the outskirts of east of Moscow by the law enforcement authorities, was first detained in what he described a ‘Sector of Enhanced Control A’, and was later moved to another cell with a hospital, the validity of the claim, although remains unsubstantiated. The head of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN), Alexander Kalashnikov told RIA Novosti news agency that Navalny was held in a ‘dehumanizing’ penal colony 2 and was locked up in a “real concentration camp” where there was a risk to his life.

“The situation with Alexei is indeed critical, and so we moved up the day of the mass protests,” Vladimir Ashurkov, a close Navalny ally and executive director of the Foundation for Fighting Corruption, told the Associated Press. “Alexei’s health has sharply deteriorated, and he is in a rather critical condition. Doctors are saying that judging by his test [results], he should be admitted into intensive care.”

"We believe Mr. Navalny's life is in serious danger.



There is no valid legal basis for Mr. #Navalny’s arrest, trial and imprisonment in Pokrov.



We urge the Russian ðŸ‡·ðŸ‡º authorities to ensure Mr. Navalny has access to his own doctors ” - @UN_SPExperts https://t.co/RdczThYMww pic.twitter.com/XNrzN7Eyjg — UN Geneva (@UNGeneva) April 21, 2021

Unsanctioned demonstrations across Moscow

As Navalny’s team rejected ‘falsified’ reports about his being ‘transferred to a hospital, they warned that the lack of appropriate medical assistance and sleep deprivation may lead to severe consequences. Furthermore, Alexei Navalny had announced that he was going on a hunger strike to protest treatment in the prison cell on April 1 and had since then been refusing food. "I have the right to call a doctor and get medications. They give me neither one nor the other. The back pain has moved to the leg. Parts of my right leg and now of my left leg have lost sensitivity," the anti-corruption campaigner wrote in a social media post. Following his post, Navalny’s team called for unsanctioned demonstrations across Moscow in more than 180 cities demanding the release of the Kremlin critic. the pro-Navalny protest began around 7 pm on Wednesday as the Police warned that the rallies were illegal and will have consequences.