Russia Not Surprised With US Shifting Blame On Moscow Over Leaked Response: Report

The content of the supposed United States' response to Russian security guarantees proposals was published in Spain's El Pais newspaper on February 2, with both Moscow and Washington acknowledging the validity of the leaked documents. Victoria Nuland, the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, stated that Moscow was responsible for the event.

The fact that Washington has shifted blame for the leak of the US response to security assurance proposals to the media to Russia does not surprise Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Friday, Sputnik reported. According to Defense Department spokesman John Kirby, the US did not make its responses to Russian security recommendations public, but the document's release demonstrates that Washington intends to engage and reach an agreement.

"There is nothing new and unexpected. According to Washington's logic, Moscow is responsible for everything," Grushko said, Sputnik reported.

US blames Russia for using fake video as invasion pretext

After being briefed by the US on Russia's likely use of a bogus video as a justification for the invasion, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated on Friday that the government is taking all risks into account. This comes after the United States accused Russia of trying to stage a Ukrainian military attack as a pretext for invading its neighbour. On Thursday, the White House claimed it had intelligence that Russia is considering deploying a faked film of a Ukrainian attack involving actors.

The Kremlin has denied that any false flag operations are in the works. The claim comes amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with the United States and NATO concerned about the unfolding geopolitical situation. More than 100,000 Russian troops are stationed along the Ukrainian border at various sites. Russia has also stationed troops in Belarus, an ally to Ukraine's north.

As tensions in Ukraine grew, Moscow released its security recommendations to NATO and the US in late 2021. Moscow demanded specific assurances that NATO would not expand eastward to cover Ukraine and Georgia. The US argues that no one will be able to close NATO's open-door policy. On January 26, the US and NATO gave Moscow written responses to Russia's security assurances offers.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image: AP)