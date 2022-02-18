Russia Offers Explanation On Expulsion Of Deputy US Ambassador To Moscow Amid 'visa War'

Russia on Friday offered an explanation on the expulsion of Bartle Gorman, the deputy US ambassador to Moscow. According to a statement from the Russian foreign ministry, the decision was made in retaliation to the expulsion of the Russian embassy's minister-counsellor in Washington. "The US ambassador was asked to leave Russia, but only in retaliation for the unlawful expulsion of our embassy's minister-counsellor in Washington, despite his status as a senior official," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a statement, Sputnik reported.

The spokesperson pointed out that the US State Department had flatly refused Moscow's request to extend the minister-counsellor's stay at least until a replacement could be found. Russia's minister-counsellor was compelled to leave without a replacement, exacerbating a major staffing shortage in the Russian diplomatic mission, which was formed as a result of the US-led visa war, she stated. According to Zakharova, the expulsion exchange started in September 2021, when the US demanded the departure of 55 Russian diplomats, administrative and technical staff in two stages, until January 30 and June 30 of this year.

"All of our attempts to fix the situation by 'freezing' expulsions on a reciprocal basis were turned down," Zakharova stated. Furthermore, the Russian minister-counsellor was also subjected to this sanction measure at the State Department, despite the fact that they were fully aware that a reciprocal response in relation to Bart Gorman would be forthcoming, the Russian spokesperson added. Bart Gorman's ouster comes a month after Washington ordered Russian diplomats at the US embassy to leave the country.

US asked over 50 diplomats & their families to leave due to expiring visas

It should be mentioned here that more than 50 diplomats and their families were asked to depart owing to the expiration of visas, according to the US State Department. However, Russia described the move as an expulsion. In recent years, diplomatic relations between the two countries have deteriorated, with Washington shutting two Russian diplomatic compounds in New York and Maryland and expelling Russian officials. Meanwhile, Moscow retaliated by reducing US diplomatic personnel in the country. The current flare-up comes amid an ongoing standoff over Ukraine and security guarantee proposals presented by Russia to the United States and its allies in December last year.

Image: AP