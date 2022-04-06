Russia Officially Recognizes Diplomat Sent By Taliban As Charge D'affaires Of Afghanistan

As it gets increasingly isolated from the rest of the world, Russia on Wednesday officially recognized the diplomat sent by the Taliban to Moscow. The official, Jamal Garwal, has been recognized as Charge D'affaires of Afghanistan by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The development comes against the backdrop of a global crackdown on Russian envoys in the aftermath of the Bucha massacre. It is pertinent to note that the United States (US) and European Union (EU) were the first to dismiss Russian diplomatic staff. Shortly after, France, Italy, Spain, and Sweden followed suit, ousting Russian envoys citing "a threat to the interests and security of the country."

It is important to mention that when it comes to Russia, the Taliban has stated that investors from the Vladimir Putin-led nation have expressed their willingness to extract Kabul's petroleum and gas. A series of meetings were held between Russian investors and the Taliban regime's Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salaam Hanafi in January 2022. The two sides discussed a number of economic projects including refinement and excavation of gas and petroleum, the Taliban had informed. Russia had also expressed its willingness to mediate talks between the Taliban and NRF to prevent a war in Afghanistan.

“As for visits to Moscow by representatives of both the new Afghan authorities and opposition forces, we have repeatedly confirmed our readiness to demonstrate hospitality if they are interested in that,” Russian envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov told TASS.

Taliban voices 'concern' on Russia-Ukraine crisis

The extremist group had previously responded to the Russia Ukraine war, urging the two counties to maintain restraint. Issuing a statement, the Taliban had asked both sides to desist from violence and resolve the crisis through dialogue. The Taliban had also implored both Russia and Ukraine to safeguard the lives of Afghan students, expressing concern over civilian casualties.

Ironically, the Taliban took over Afghanistan in a similar military attack on August 15, 2021 - after major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell without resistance following the retreat of US troops after 2 decades. In less than a year, the regime has imposed strict rules in accordance with the Sharia Law, curtailing women's rights, and children's education, and plunging the nation into hunger, poverty and economic decline. Apart from China and Pakistan, other nations have refused to recognise the Taliban-controlled government.