Russia Opposes Deployment Of US And Allies' Troops To Eastern Europe Amid Ukraine Crisis

Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskiy, stated that Moscow strongly condemns the deployment of US and allied forces in Eastern Europe as a move in the wrong direction that could lead to crises. "We strongly condemn the deployment of American and allied soldiers to Eastern Europe. We believe that these are steps in the wrong direction that, rather than defusing tensions, will exacerbate them and could lead to crises that we all want to avoid," he added, as per Sputnik news agency.

Polyanskiy went on to say that the deployment of around 175,000 US troops in Eastern Europe, as well as the placement of NATO's military infrastructure near Russia's borders, have definitely raised an alarm for Russia. He also did not rule out the possibility that the West is planning a provocation in the Donbas in an attempt to blame the invasion on Russia. US Defense Department spokesman John Kirby indicated earlier this month that the US would temporarily deploy additional troops to Eastern Europe.

EU concerned over the potential disruption of Russia's energy supply to Europe

Kirby stated that a 1,000-member squadron would be transferred from Germany to Romania to join the 900 US troops already stationed there. On February 8, the first 100 US soldiers arrived in Romania as part of the deployment. The perilous situation around Ukraine has deteriorated in recent weeks, with the US and EU expressing concerns over Russian military buildup along the Ukrainian border, and NATO encouraging partners to provide military support for Kyiv. In the event of an escalation, the EU has expressed concern about the potential disruption of Russia's energy supply to Europe, and is in talks with the US and other suppliers about the matter, Sputnik reported.

NATO mulls deploying more permanent military presence in Southeast Europe

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday, February 7, said that the organisation is considering a more permanent military presence in Southeast Europe amid Russia's huge military deployment across the Ukrainian border. On Thursday, February 10, Russia's permanent representative to the UN Office in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov stated that the United States and other Western countries are not ready to unleash a conflict with Russia. He also stated that they are using all their pressure on Russia to raise the stakes during the security guarantees negotiations.

Image: AP