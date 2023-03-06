Russia Preparing To Simplify visa Procedures For 6 Countries Including India; Details Here

Russia is preparing to simplify the visa procedures for at least six countries, including India, Angola, Vietnam, Syria, Philippines, and Indonesia on a reciprocal basis, Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeny Ivanov said, according to state-affiliated news agency Tass. “In addition to India, we are also working on draft inter-government agreements that imply mutual simplification of visa regime with Angola, Vietnam, Indonesia, Syria and the Philippines,” Ivanov said.

The government is considering the possibility of easing the process of facilitating the visa regime with nearly 11 states—Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the Bahamas, Barbados, Haiti, Zambia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, and Trinidad and Tobago— Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also confirmed at a presser, adding that Russia is considering the removal of restrictions on the issuance of electronic visas to the "friendly countries." Lavrov noted that the e-visas were approved about three years ago and that the volume of tourism was not as severely impacted by the visa policy as by logistics. Not all travellers can get to their destination with transfers, he noted.

India 'worthy of great power'

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the G20 summit in New Delhi hailed India as a "highly responsible" country, which is "worthy of a great power" to make decisions about the key global challenges and issues. Speaking on the margins of the G20 meeting, Lavrov praised PM Narendra Modi's "balanced and responsible position as the president of the G20," according to ANI.

Lavrov acknowledged that India and Russia have what he described as a "privileged strategic partnership", adding that Russia's relation with New Delhi has a "special character" and that the friendship between the two countries has spanned more than seven decades.

"We appreciate the responsible stand India is taking on key global agendas," Lavrov was quoted as saying. "These are not just words, this is to describe the relations starting with India's independence up until today. We appreciate highly the responsible and worthy of great power stance that India is taking globally on all the key matters of the global agenda," said the Russian Foreign Minister while speaking about Moscow-India's historic ties.