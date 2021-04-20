Russia Probes YouTube For 'abusing' Dominant Position By Making 'biased' Decisions

As a part of its latest crackdown against foreign media outlets, Russia has launched a probe against YouTube for “abusing” its dominant position in the market and accused it of making ‘biased decision” about comment moderation. Federal Antimonopoly Service, which is responsible for the implementation of country’s anti-trust laws, asserted that it was only because the video-sharing platform was “unpredictable and biased” that user accounts in the country were being deleted abruptly. Talking about its implications, the regulatory authority said that such behaviour could lead to “infringement of user interests” and “restriction of competition.”

“YouTube's rules relating to the suspension or deletion of accounts are opaque, biased and unpredictable. This leads to sudden blocking and deletion of user accounts without warning and justification," the anti-monopoly regulator said in a statement.

Moscow steps up control on social media

The regulator said it had launched the probe after receiving a complaint from the Regional Public Centre for Internet Technologies (ROTsIT), a group presenting itself as defending the interests of Russian internet users "The fact that the publication and broadcasting of video content in Russia can be regulated by the legislation of other countries is not correct," ROTsIT said in a statement in December announcing its complaint. Owned by Google Inc., YouTube is headquartered in California state of the US.

Amidst the ongoing unrest in the country pertaining to the arrest and treatment of prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Moscow has stepped up its control on social media. Last month, the country's media watchdog Roskomnadzor warned that it would draw up new protocols which would allow the Russian judiciary to fine foreign social media platforms for failing to delete the calls of mass rallies and protests. It said that continuing to display calls for unsanctioned demonstrations was like “inciting teenagers” to participate in “illegal activities.” Additionally, Roskomnadzor has also throttled the speed of Twitter after it failed to wipe out all content that pertains to pornography, drug use and suicide.

