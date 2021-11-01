Russia Proposes Acceleration Of Mutual Recognition Process Of COVID Vaccine Certificate

Amid soaring COVID-19 cases in Russia, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov on Monday proposed to accelerate the process of mutual recognition of COVID vaccine certificate between Russia and the European Union, reported Sputnik. "I would say differently here, both the Russian side and President [Vladimir] Putin at the G20 have actively spoken about this. We need to really accelerate and achieve the earliest recognition of vaccination certificates, this could be an important step," Peskov told reporters. Notably, Russia registered 40,402 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from the record 40,993 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,554,192.

"This is a difficult process, but here we are making good progress and we hope that in the foreseeable future there will be positive results here too, but within the framework of mutual recognition," Peskov added.

Putin ordered a non-working period

Recently, President Vladimir Putin ordered a non-working period from October 30 to November 7. During this period most state organisations and private businesses are to suspend operations while some of the organisations directed their employees to work from home (WFH). However, the soaring COVID cases did not deter the enthusiasm of the employees who are eagerly waiting for this moment. People take advantage of the time for a seaside vacation ahead of the long winter season. The tourism sector saw an unprecedented jump, with a record sale of air tickets and booking in hotels and resorts.

This prompted local authorities to shut down entertainment venues and limit access to restaurants and bars to prevent a spike in infections. It is worth mentioning that the negligence of its citizens have been reported when the country has reported 1,159 deaths on October 27 - reportedly the highest death toll recorded since the pandemic hit the country. The country’s official death toll from the pandemic, by far the highest in Europe, now stands at 2,35,057.

No need to close international borders: Peskov

In order to prevent further spread, the government has announced a series of measures including shutting kindergartens, schools, gyms, entertainment venues and most stores. It allowed restaurants and cafes to only provide service for takeout or delivery. Food stores, pharmacies and companies operating key infrastructure remained open.

However, the order did not mention any international border restrictions. "Closing borders and regional borders is certainly a last-resort measure that is not welcomed, especially regional border closures ... At the same time, epidemiologists express concerns as many people decided to travel [during the non-working days, declared to curb further coronavirus spreading]. Some epidemiological consequences are possible. On the other hand, this is not prohibited. No bans have been introduced and no bans are planned," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

