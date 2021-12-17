Russia Proposes Demand To Be Addressed So As To Lower European Tensions

Russia has proposed a list of demands that it believes should be accepted in order to reduce tensions in Europe and defuse the Ukraine issue, many of which have already been ruled out. The demands include a restriction on Ukraine joining NATO and a limit on the deployment of soldiers and weaponry to NATO's eastern flank, as per reports by The Guardian.

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has already ruled out any agreements that would deny Ukraine the opportunity to join the military alliance, stating that it is up to Ukraine and the 30 NATO members to decide. Ukraine's entry into the alliance is already hampered by the country's territorial conflict with Russia over occupied Crimea.

Russia is aiming to re-establish a sphere of influence in the region

Russia's foreign ministry issued an eight-point draught treaty as its forces converged on Ukraine's borders. The Foreign Ministry stated that ignoring Moscow's demand would result in a military response similar to the 1962 Cuban missile crisis. The demands were delivered to the US this week. They included a demand that NATO withdraws all soldiers and weapons from nations that joined the alliance after 1997, which would cover much of Eastern Europe, including Poland, the former Soviet republics, according to the Guardian. NATO members, particularly Poland and the Baltic states, are likely to reject demands outright. They have warned that Russia is aiming to re-establish a sphere of influence in the region.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary stated that there will be no European security talks until the European allies and partners are present. According to the Guardian, on Friday, Russia's deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, stated that there is no timetable for discussions, but that Russia wants to begin talks without any delays. He also said that the gravity of their warning should not be effective.

European Union officials urged Moscow to cease its military buildup

Ukraine, on the other hand, reported on Friday that one of its soldiers was killed in combat with rebels backed by Russia in the country's east. He was allegedly murdered in a grenade, according to the Guardian. US President Joe Biden has warned Putin that if his forces strike Ukraine, they will face sanctions as they have never seen before.

