Russia: Putin Avers Sputnik-V 'more Effective' In Fighting Omicron Than Any Other Vaccine

The entire world is grappling under the perils put forth by the recently detected Omicron variant of COVID-19. From travel bans to booster shots of COVID vaccines, global powers are leaving no stones unturned to keep the deadly variant in check. The situation in Russia is none better as the Putin administration are ramping up efforts to safeguard the community from Omicron amid a warning that the country could face an 'intense upsurge' of Omicron cases in the coming weeks. Reiterating on the country's indigenous vaccine, Sputnik-V's efficiency, President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday asserted that the vaccine can put up a strong fight against the variant compared to others.

Speaking at a session of the Russian Cabinet of Ministers, Vladimir Putin stated that Sputnik V is more effective than any other vaccine in the world. The Russian President further added that the indigenous vaccine's ability to neutralize the virus is 'obvious.'

Russian authorities undertaking stringent steps to counter Omicron variant

With the Omicron threat adding to the woes of citizens reeling from the impact of the other variants, authorities in Russia are undertaking stringent measures to counter any possible upsurge of the variant through measures like mobilising more hospital beds. However, an even bigger challenge that requires immediate attention would be citizens' scepticism towards getting inoculated as many cited distrust towards health authorities and fear for new medical products as reasons for not choosing to be vaccinated. It is pertinent to mention here that Russia accounts for Europe's highest pandemic death toll at over 3,17,000 deaths.

Russia registers 698 cases of Omicron variant

On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated B.1.1.529 as a 'Variant of Concern' and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron. It also asserted that the newly detected variant has "a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning." More than 100 countries across the world are severely impacted by the Omicron variant. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova on 12 January averred that the country registered 698 cases of the variant. The highest number of Omicron cases were detected in the capital city of Moscow, reported ANI.

