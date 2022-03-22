Russia: Putin Critic Alexei Navalny Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison For Fraud

On March 22, a Russian court sentenced Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to nine years in prison for fraud. For years to come, the verdict will keep Russian President Vladimir Putin's most prominent opponent out of active politics. Navalny was arrested when he returned to Russia last year after surviving a poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin. Notably, he has previously been in jail for three and a half years for violating bail conditions.

Navalny has now been found guilty of fraud and contempt by a Russian court. Further, prosecutors alleged that he stole $4.7 million (approximately Rs 35,71,45,950) from his now-banned organisations, including his anti-corruption foundation. Navalny had committed "the theft of property by an organised group," Judge Margarita Kotova declared in her decision. Alexei Navalny was also fined 1.2 million rubles (about Rs 8,76,742) by the judge.

As the ruling was read out, he tweeted that he and his supporters would continue to fight censorship to convey the truth to the people of Russia, accusing authorities of obstructing his "last word" in court. Navalny's lawyers were detained and put into a police bus near the jail in Pokrov, east of Moscow, shortly after the sentence was announced.

9/10I am very grateful to everyone for their support. And, guys, I want to say: the best support for me and other political prisoners is not sympathy and kind words, but actions. Any activity against the deceitful and thievish Putin's regime. Any opposition to these war criminals — Alexey Navalny (@navalny) March 22, 2022

Who is Alexei Navalny?

Fed up with corruption in the Russian government, Navalny co-founded the 'Russia of the Future party' nearly a decade ago to oppose President Vladimir Putin's 'United Russia'. He has a large social media following and has been imprisoned several times during anti-government protests. Navalny was poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent in August 2020, as part of a suspected assassination attempt. Before returning to Russia in January 2021, he spent a month rehabilitating in a Berlin hospital.

Many of his closest allies have fled Russia since his detention, citing multiple criminal allegations. Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption, as well as a network of over 40 regional offices, have been declared "extremist" and he has been added to a list of terrorists. Further, the charges have been denounced by Navalny and his allies as politically motivated. Moreover, Navalny and human rights organisations have both claimed that he was tortured in prison.

(Image: AP)