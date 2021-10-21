Russia: Putin-led Govt Condemns EU's Decision To Award Sakharov Prize To Alexei Navalny

On Thursday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov slammed the European Parliament's decision to award the 2021 Sakharov Prize to jailed Opposition leader Alexei Navalny. While speaking to the press, Peskov stated that European Parliament has devalued the name of the prize by awarding it to such a person who is sentenced to jail. "We believe that the European Parliament has probably disrespected the award. We are familiar with the European Parliament and respect it but we also can't be compelled to respect such decisions," he said as reported by the news agency Sputnik. The Kremlin spokesperson went on to say that this decision was taken by persons who "do not possess credible knowledge."

In what could be termed as a direct blow to Russia's President Vladimir Putin, imprisoned leader Navalny, who nearly survived a poisoning he blames on the Kremlin, was awarded the European Union's top human rights prize on Wednesday, October 20. The European Parliament lauded Navalny's "immense personal fortitude" by awarding him the Sakharov Prize. Last year, the 45-year-old campaigner was poisoned with a nerve agent and rehabilitated in Germany, only to be detained and imprisoned upon his return to Moscow, according to a report by the Associated Press (AP). European Parliament's President David Sassoli stated that Navalny persistently battled Vladimir Putin's regime's corruption. He also helped expose injustices and mobilised the support of millions of people across Russia through his social media posts and political initiatives. In response, he was poisoned and imprisoned, AP quoted Sassoli as saying.

European Union calls for Navalny's immediate release

Sassoli also called for Navalny's immediate release from the jail. The European Union has been vocal in its demand for Navalny's unconditional release, claiming his detention as a politically motivated decision by Putin's government. Meanwhile, Navalny's top associate, Leonid Volkov said that the award demonstrated that hundreds of lawmakers from many nations and parties agree that fighting corruption is a European issue and Navalny is "political prisoner No. 1 in the world and Putin’s personal captive.” It should be mentioned here that the EU's recognition of Navalny will further aggravate tensions between the bloc's 27 members and Russia. Although the ties have been deteriorating for years, particularly since Moscow's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and support for a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine. The handling of Navalny by Russia has only aggravated the situation, reported AP.

