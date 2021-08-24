'Russia Ready To Play Mediator In Afghanistan Alongside China & US' Says FM Sergey Lavrov

In a major development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed his desire to serve as a mediator to establish peace and stability in Afghanistan. Lavrov also refused to welcome refugees to enter Central Asia citing a potential threat to the regions. He expressed his views at a press briefing in Hungary on Monday.

"We remain committed to the task of establishing peace and stability on Afghanistan's territory so that it poses no threats to the region," Lavrov said.

The decision comes after the United States had initiated discussions on the current developments in Afghanistan with half a dozen Foreign Ministers of South-East Asian countries. US State Secretary Antony Blinken spoke to the People's Republic of China State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi about the respective efforts to bring both countries' citizens home safely. Meanwhile, Wang Yi also met Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar in Tianjin on July 28.

"If you think that any country in Central Asia or elsewhere is interested in becoming a target so that the Americans could fulfil their initiatives, I really doubt anyone needs that," he told a briefing during a visit to Hungary.

Russia aware of the developments in Panjshir valley

Russia also acknowledged the developments in Panjshir valley in Afghanistan's northeastern region. Panjshir is a valley in north-central Afghanistan, about 159 kilometres from Kabul near Hindukush Mountains. Afghanistan ex-Vice President Amrullah Saleh has remained in the country to form an anti-Taliban coalition along with Ahmad Massoud, the son of 'legend' Ahmad Shah Massoud. Pictures of the former Vice President with the son of his former mentor and noted anti-Taliban fighter Ahmed Shah Massoud surfaced on the internet since Tuesday morning as they initiated talks regarding "strong resistance" against the Taliban. As per AP reports, the leaders prepared to join pieces together of what is left of the armed forces to launch a guerrilla movement against the Taliban.

The Kremlin to continue embassy work in Kabul

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has maintained a cautious approach towards the newly formed Taliban government in Afghanistan. While the US and other major powers have withdrawn diplomats and first citizens amidst elevated chaos in Afghanistan, Russia has declared to function embassy operations in Kabul under the Taliban regime. As per reports, the Russian ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov also met with the Taliban in Kabul earlier this week and concluded a successful meeting over the presence of Russian diplomats in Kabul.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP/representative)