Russia Ready To Supply Sputnik Light Vaccine To Other Countries Amid Omicron Scare: Putin

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that his government is ready to supply the Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine to other nations to be used as booster doses in the wake of the growing concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus. The President went on to say that more active collaboration with the World Health Organisation was required, as well as heeding its suggestions, reported news agency Sputnik. Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology announced in late November that it has started working on a new version of the Sputnik vaccine that would particularly target the Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Putin expressed confidence that the World Health Organisation will soon approve the Sputnik V vaccine developed by his country. He went on to say that the move is important to increase the global availability of the COVID vaccine, reported The Associated Press (AP). According to the Gamaleya Institute, which developed Sputnik V, the vaccine should be effective against the Omicron strain. The WHO's approval would allow people of Russia who have received the Sputnik V vaccine to travel more freely around the world, Putin remarked. Russia was the first country in the world to approve a Coronavirus vaccine, launching Sputnik V in August 2020, and reportedly has an adequate supply.

Russia witnesses worst and most severe surge in COVID cases in recent months

The World Health Organisation has been analysing data on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine as part of the clearance procedure. This certification could pave the way for it to be included in the COVAX programme, which distributes COVID-19 vaccines to several countries based on need. Meanwhile, Russia has seen its worst and most severe surge in coronavirus cases in recent months, with infections and deaths hitting all-time highs. with over 2,81,000 fatalities, Russia has the highest confirmed pandemic death toll in Europe, according to the government's coronavirus task force.

It is significant to mention here that the new variant has been categorised as a "Variant of Concern" by the World Health Organisation. According to a statistical analysis undertaken by South African scientists, the Omicron variant could overtake Delta as the most dominant variant by 2022. They also stated that the new variant is three times more likely to reinfect humans than prior COVID variants, according to a report by Sputnik.

Image: AP