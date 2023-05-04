Russia Records 4,273 Fresh COVID-19 Cases And 32 deaths; Tally At 22,866,342

Russia has reported 4,273 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis centre. The total number of cases in the country has now reached 22,866,342, as per a report from TASS. In the same timeframe, 929 individuals were hospitalised with COVID-19, down slightly from the previous day's 1,054. While hospitalisations decreased in 39 regions of the country, they increased in 35 regions. Notably, Moscow experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases, with an increase of 763, bringing the total to 3,508,570. Meanwhile, St. Petersburg's cases rose by 294, bringing the city's total to 1,940,777.

According to the crisis centre, Russia's coronavirus recoveries increased by 7,482 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 22,273,109. However, the country recorded 32 COVID-19 fatalities in the same period, bringing the total death toll to 398,431.

What causes COVID-19?

A virus known as SARS-CoV-2, a member of the coronavirus family, is the cause of COVID-19. Spike proteins stick out from the virus' spherical form on its surface. By attaching to receptors on the surface of some cells, particularly those in the respiratory system, these spike proteins facilitate the virus' entry into human cells.

The virus can enter the body through the nose, mouth, or eyes when a person inhales virus-laden droplets emitted by an infected person. The virus then infects cells in the respiratory system. The virus releases its genetic material (RNA) once it has entered the cells, instructing the host cells to replicate the virus. The virus subsequently spreads throughout the body as a result of these copies infecting nearby cells.

In response to the virus, the immune system of the body produces antibodies and activates immune cells to combat the infection. A cytokine storm, a severe disorder where immune cells target healthy tissues in the lungs and other organs, can occur when the immune response is too high in particular circumstances. In some situations, this might result in organ damage, severe respiratory symptoms, and even death.