Russia Records Over 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases In 24hrs Inching Close To 1.1 Million Mark

On September 19, Russian health authorities registered 6,065 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection in a span of 24 hours. According to the reports, with this hike in cases, the country’s toll has come close to 1.1 million. Out of the fresh cases, 825 were confirmed in Moscow, 212 in St. Petersburg and 180 in the Rostov Region. Also, 144 new fatalities were reported, including 18 in St.Peterburg and 11 in Moscow.

“Over the past day, 6,065 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in 84 regions of Russia, including 1,460 -- or 24.1 percent -- of active cases with no clinical symptoms,” said the response center. Russia now has a total number of 1,097,251 cases while the total number of recoveries in Russia now count 906,462.

Cases surge in Russia

The surge in cases comes amid greater concerns about the effectiveness of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V', manufactured by the Gamaleya Research Institute in collaboration with the Russian Health Ministry.

Last month, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko is reported to have said that it is one of the first registered vaccines in the world to prove its effectiveness and safety. Russia’s Sputnik V is currently being produced by three large domestic enterprises.

The country plans to start delivering large volumes at the end of November-December. Russia’s Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov in August claimed that the country would produce a thousand doses of vaccine per month before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the United States has been sceptical over the Russian vaccine and US Health Secretary Alex Azar in a press briefing earlier said it is more essential to have a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine than acing the race. Murashko retorted to Azar and said that his foreign colleagues are sensing the specific competitive advantages of the Russian drug and are trying to express “groundless” doubts.

Also, Russia's zoonotic diseases and flu department head Alexander Ryzhikov on Thursday, September 17 said that the country's COVID-19 vaccine does not provide life-long immunity but guarantees at least 6 months of cover. In a live stream on Instagram, Ryzhikov said, “This vaccine does not provide life-long immunity, and this is fine, as we do not introduce any changes [in our system] that will last forever ... We can now say for sure that the immunity created by this vaccine is enough for at least six months”.

(Image Credits: Pixabay)