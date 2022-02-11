Russia Refuses To Accept Joint Response On Security Guarantees Amid Ukrainian Crisis

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Friday stated that Moscow cannot accept a joint response to Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's letter regarding the principle of the indivisibility of security. "We are unable to accept a collective reaction that resembles mutual responsibility. By avoiding the question, the West is implying that it does not want to accept the agreements made through the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the Russia-NATO Council, and is instead attempting to secure its own security at our expense," Zakharova stated, as per Sputnik. She further added that Russia is expecting separate responses from each addressee on the security guarantee.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that the European Union (EU) and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have proposed a new round of discussions on Europe's indivisible security which is not acceptable to Moscow. Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov had sent letters to the foreign ministers of 37 European and North American countries in late January. According to Zakharova, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell submitted a response to Lavrov's letters on Thursday, February 10. The senior diplomat also remarked that the EU and NATO responses on the issue of indivisible security were devoid of substance.

Russia presented draft proposals on security guarantees last December

Amid rising tensions surrounding Ukraine, security concerns have become a critical problem, with reports suggesting that Russia has deployed troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for an invasion. On December 17, 2021, Russia's Foreign Ministry presented draft proposals on security guarantees between Moscow, the United States, and the NATO countries in Europe. The proposals seek to restrict NATO from expanding in eastern Europe. Among several other terms, it also calls for prohibiting the US and Russia from placing intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory.

Satellite photographs reveal Russia's military build-up alongside Ukrainian border

It is pertinent to mention here that Maxar, a technology company based in the United States, has released new satellite photographs indicating Russian military buildup in Crimea, western Russia, and Belarus, raising fears that the Kremlin might strike Ukrainian territory. Stephen Wood, a senior director at Maxar, indicated that they detected a large deployment of troops and equipment in Crimea in the photographs collected on February 10, CNN reported. However, Russia has often reiterated that it has no intention to invade its former Soviet ally.

Image: AP