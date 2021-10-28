Russia Refuses To Introduce Travel Ban During Non-working Days: Kremlin

Despite registering a record number of COVID cases in Russia, the government has denied taking any against the tourism sector during non-working days. The government coronavirus task force registered 1,123 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily toll since the pandemic’s start. With the latest figures, the number brought the country’s official coronavirus death toll to 2,33,898. It is the highest death toll registered in Europe. Although President Vlamadir Putin has announced a series of orders to arrest the spread of the deadly virus, the eight-day non-working day has paved the path of vacation for many Russians. People take advantage of the time for a seaside vacation ahead of the long winter season. Notably, Putin has announced a non-working period from October 30 to November 7 and directed to shut state organizations and private businesses. However, the order did not mention any international border restrictions.

"Closing borders and regional borders is certainly a last-resort measure that is not welcomed, especially regional border closures ... At the same time, epidemiologists express concerns as many people decided to travel [during the non-working days, declared to curb further coronavirus spreading]. Some epidemiological consequences are possible. On the other hand, this is not prohibited. No bans have been introduced and no bans are planned," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

Russian tourism sector saw an unprecedented boom

It is worth mentioning that the day when Putin announced the non-working day, the tourism sector saw an unprecedented jump, with a record sale of air tickets and booking in hotels and resorts. This prompted local authorities to shut down entertainment venues and limit access to restaurants and bars to prevent a spike in infections. Reacting to a sudden boom in the tourism sector, Peskov admitted the risk and said the medical experts and epidemiologists also suggested the government monitor the development closely in order to prevent further spread.

Slow pace of vaccination responsible for soar in COVID cases

However, he reiterated that the government has no plans to restrict international travel. Rather, he blamed the slow pace of vaccination among the top reasons for soaring COVID cases in Moscow. Peskov said only about 49 million Russians — about a third of the country’s nearly 146 million people — are fully vaccinated.

It is worth mentioning that Russia was the first country to launch the coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in August 2020, despite that, it failed to maintain the pace with other developed nations such as UK and US.

(With inputs from AP/ANI)

(Image: AP/Unsplash)