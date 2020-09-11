Russia Denies New US Election Meddling Allegations, Regrets Sanctions On Russian Nationals

Kremlin refuted the claims made by the United States over alleged attempt to interfere in the US elections, saying all these accusations are unfounded. US Treasury Department imposed new sanctions on four Russia-linked individuals on September 10 for “attempting to influence” the US electoral process.

The department accused Russia of using a variety of proxies to attempt to “sow discord” between political parties and “drive internal divisions” to influence voters, calling it a part of Moscow’s broader efforts to undermine democratic countries and institutions. It said that Russia used a wide range of influence methods and actors to target the American electoral process, including targeting US presidential candidates.

The Department of Treasury imposed sanctions on Andrii Derkach, a Member of the Ukrainian Parliament, and three Russian nationals - Artem Lifshits, Anton Andreyev, and Darya Aslanova. It stated that Derkach has been an active Russian agent for over a decade, maintaining close connections with the Russian Intelligence Services.

“Today’s designation of Derkach is focused on exposing Russian malign influence campaigns and protecting our upcoming elections from foreign interference,” the statement read. “This action is a clear signal to Moscow and its proxies that this activity will not be tolerated.”

The Russian nationals are accused of supporting cryptocurrency accounts of the Internet Research Agency (IRA) or what Washington termed as Russian troll factory. The department said that these Russian nationals work at IRA which uses cryptocurrency to fund activities in furtherance of their “ongoing malign influence operations” around the world.

'Probably a deliberate choice'

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a press briefing that three more Russian citizens have been brought under US restrictions under the pretext of "notorious interference" in the election process. Calling it regrettable decision, she said Washington demonstrated its intention to follow the course of further aggravating bilateral relations.

“However, this probably a deliberate choice of those who shape the US policy in the Russian direction," she added.

