Russia Refutes Talks Around Ukraine Invasion, Alleges 'bluff' Spread By Other Countries

Russia has no plans of invading Ukraine, or any other country, Russia's permanent representative to the UN office in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, said in an interview with news agency Sputnik. Gatilov’s remarks came as tensions were at an all-time high as over 100,000 troops have been concentrated on the frontier with Kyiv by Moscow’s authoritarian leader Vladimir Putin. “It's not an issue of readiness. Russia has no plans to invade either Ukraine or any other country,” Russia's permanent representative to the UN office in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, said on February 9, Wednesday.

“It's a bluff created not in Russia, but in those countries that are now spreading this hysterical message, I would say, across Europe and the world,” Gatilov, furthermore, asserted in the interview.

Russia has deployed military offensive weapons and systems which are closely within striking distance from Kyiv for over several months. But Russian officials rejected West’s warnings about the "imminent" threats of Russian invasion, as Gatilov said: ”Western officials and analysts are probably at a loss when decoding quite unambiguous statements of the Russian leadership. So I will repeat: Russia does not and did not have plans to invade Ukraine. There is no motive or geostrategic goal in this.”

Soldiers of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment line up vehicles at the military airfield in Vilseck, Germany as they prepare for the regiment's movement to Romania loading of Stryker combat vehicles for their deployment to support NATO allies and demonstrate U.S. commitment to NATO Article V. [Credit: AP]

“It is the most important thing, [not] even a hint at common sense, since Russia has always advocated equal, mutually beneficial and pragmatic relations with all countries, not only with neighbours. [Foreign] Minister [Sergey] Lavrov has already said very clearly: 'If it depends on the Russian Federation, then there will be no war.' What other additions are needed?" Russia’s permanent representative said.

🇷🇺/🇺🇸 negotiations on security guarantees in #Geneva. Together with Deputy Minister #Ryabkov and an interministerial team of professionals. Indeed - a moment to remeber pic.twitter.com/RvulLQ7yoR — Gennady Gatilov (@GGatilov) January 10, 2022

Russian invasion threat 'artificial hysteria' whipped by West

While Kyiv and Western nations have expressed concerns over Russia’s military aggression and the act of belligerence for amassing soldiers and combat weaponry aimed at Ukraine, Russia has repeatedly rejected the claims of invasion, stressing Moscow “does not threaten” anyone. Moscow has instead accused NATO of bringing its military equipment near Russian borders, citing it as a national security threat for Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, accused the United States of “artificial hysteria" for suggesting that Moscow will infiltrate Ukraine.

US intel had warned that Russia was prepared to attack Kyiv by the end of January or the beginning of February via airstrikes, artillery, and armour attacks. Moscow will launch an incursion into Ukraine via neighbouring Belarus, Ukraine Brig. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov had warned in a statement. Dismissing the claims of such a military offensive against Ukraine, Peskov said in televised remarks aired on Moscow’s state television that the US’ narrative of the Russian invasion into Ukraine was "artificially whipped up” and created hysteria in order to conduct NATO operations in the Black Sea.