Russia Refutes UK Claim Of Installing Puppet Govt In Ukraine; Calls It 'nonsense Report'

Amid soaring tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Moscow on Sunday has accused the UK of publishing a deceitful narrative against the Putin government. Citing the Russian Foreign Ministry, news agency Sputnik reported that Moscow refuted the claims of the UK government that accused Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin of installing a puppet government in Ukraine in order to invade the country smoothly. Calling the reports complete "nonsense", the Russian Foreign Ministry accused the UK of fabricating the facts and termed it an effort by Western nations to escalate tensions in the region.

"The disinformation spread by the British Foreign Office is yet more evidence that it is the NATO countries, led by the Anglo-Saxons, that are escalating tensions around Ukraine", Sputnik quoted the statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry. The ministry urged the parties to "halt provocative activities".

Notably, the statement from the Russian side came in response to a release issued by the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office wherein it accused Putin of trying to install a "pro-Russian leader" in Ukraine. The United Kingdom also accused that the Putin government has links with some of the well-known leaders in Ukraine. "We have information that indicates the Russian Government is looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv as it considers whether to invade and occupy Ukraine. The former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev is being considered as a potential candidate," the British Foreign Office said in a release on January 22. "We have information that the Russian intelligence services maintain links with numerous former Ukrainian politicians including-- Serhiy Arbuzov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Andriy Kluyev, First Deputy Prime Minister from 2010-2012, Vladimir Sivkovich, former Deputy Head of the Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council (RNBO), and Mykola Azarov, Prime Minister of Ukraine from 2010-2014," added the release.

The UK named a Ukrainian leader as a potential candidate who has been sanctioned by Russia since 2018

However, reacting to the statement released by the UK, former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev, who was named in the list of the possible candidate, told The Telegraph that he was amazed to see his name designated as "potential candidate" as he has been on the Russian sanctions list since 25 December 2018. "As someone who has been under Russian sanctions for four years, barred from Russia as a national security threat and whose father got his assets frozen in Russia, I find it hard to comment on the Foreign Office's statement", Murayev told The Telegraph, adding "I have a hard time digesting stupidity and nonsense". It is worth mentioning earlier a report released by the US intelligence claimed over one lakh Russian troops are pressed near the Ukraine border by Vladimir Putin and the forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine" this year - a report that Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied on multiple occasions.

Image: AP