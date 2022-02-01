Amid mounting tensions between Russia and the US over Ukraine, the State Department on Monday confirmed they received a written follow-up from Moscow on the security proposal, adding that the Biden administration would continue to consult its partners and allies including Ukraine to discuss the ongoing issue. However, Russia has now clarified that it has sent follow-up questions rather than a response to Washington in their exchange on Moscow's demands for security guarantees.

Reacting to the US statement, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said, "This report is not true." As per the news agency Sputnik sources, the answer from Moscow is still under process. "Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sent messages to his NATO counterparts, including US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, on the issue of how NATO understands the fundamental, key principle of the indivisibility of security. And there is no answer to this message from the West, from no one. Therefore, it is wrong to present the case saying that we sent them a written response", Sputnik quoted the diplomatic source as saying.

Earlier on December 17 last year, Russia released a draft agreement between Moscow and the US. In the proposal, Russia demanded a guarantee that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) will not advance eastward. It also demanded to rule out any possibilities of Ukraine and others ever joining the NATO alliance. The Russian foreign ministry also proposed not to deploy serious offensive weapons, including nuclear ones in its neighbouring countries. However, the US claimed that it aimed to prevent an alleged Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Lavrov and Blinken is set to hold telephonic conversation today

It is worth mentioning the reply from Moscow came on the day Lavrov and the US Secretary of State is scheduled to hold a telephonic call. It is expected that both the diplomats would continue their talks on the ongoing Ukraine crisis. Earlier last week, while speaking on the issue of NATO and the US proposal regarding the security arrangements, Lavrov said that the United States left the main question unanswered about the non-expansion of NATO towards eastward.

It should be mentioned here that the situation between Russia, Ukraine and the Western countries including the US deteriorated ever since the US intelligence report claimed Russian forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine". However, Putin, on multiple occasions, refuted the intelligence reports and called the allegations "baseless".

Image: AP/Twitter/@RusEmbUSA