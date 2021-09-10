Russia Reinforces Its Military Base In Tajikistan Post Formation Of New Taliban Govt

As tension in Central Asia continues to exacerbate, the Russian Federation has reinforced its military bases in Tajikistan with new machine guns. According to a report by The Frontier Post, a fresh batch of 12.7 mm heavy machine guns NSV “Utyos” recently entered service with the 201st Russian military base to enhance its combat capabilities. Located in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar, Tajikistan holds Russia's largest international military base. Notably, the arms are specifically designed to destroy manpower, lightly armored targets, fortified firing points and enemy air assets.

Although Russian President Vladimir Putin had opened talks with the Taliban, Moscow has expressed clear apprehensions against the Islamist ideology destabilising international borders. Earlier this week, Moscow and New Delhi joined hands to firewall Central Asian countries bordering the conflict-hit Afghanistan. Notably, conflict and violence have escalated manifold in Afghanistan since the Taliban took complete charge of the country, forming a government encompassing internationally wanted terrorists. Additionally, the fall of Kabul to the insurgents have also triggered fears that neighbouring countries including Tajikistan, which shares an 843 miles long border with Afghanistan, could be used to launch terror operations.

Russian NSA Nikolay Patrushev visits New Delhi

The meeting between India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and his Russian counterpart, Nikolay Patrushev recently took place in New Delhi. According to the on-ground information accessed by Republic TV, the security leaders were expected to focus on three subjects including the Afghanistan crisis and terror threats from terrorist organizations- Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. The meeting between security leaders was held a day after the Taliban in Kabul announced its Government.

At the backdrop of Moscow making no final decision on recognising the Taliban Government in Afghanistan, this high-level bilateral and security meeting is taking place. The current developments also highlight India's importance and participation in the ongoing Afghanistan crisis. India and Russia also discussed humanitarian and migration issues in Afghanistan along with prospects of the Russian-Indian joint efforts beamed at creating conditions for driving a peaceful settlement process based on an intra-Afghan dialogue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had received Patrushev and these meetings are also a follow-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on 24 August.

