Russia Rejects US' Claims Of Proposed Prisoner Exchange; 'no Agreements In This Area'

Russia on Thursday, July 28, claimed that no agreement has been reached with the US State Department regading a prisoner exchange for the release of two Americans detained by Moscow-- WNBA star Brittney Griner and ex-US Marine Paul Whelan. Russia's remarks came just a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters that Biden administration has placed a "substantial offer on the table" to free the jailed Americans as political pressure mounted to secure their release.

“We put a substantial proposal on the table weeks ago to facilitate their release," Blinken said. “Our governments have communicated repeatedly and directly on that proposal, and I'll use the conversation to follow up personally and, I hope, to move us toward a resolution,” he added.

However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in a contradictory statement, told reporters on July 27 that there are “no agreements" as such reached with the US, "So far, there are no agreements in this area," Peskov stressed. He also expressed surprise at the United States' latest public initiative at making an offer to Moscow and offering a negotiation. Peskov also objected to Blinken's claims, stressing, “It is known that while discussing such issues, information throw-ins are not normally made." Putin's spokesperson reminded that such public comments are made once the "agreements have been completed.”

Blinken tweeted that he has shot a proposal for an exchange of the ex-Soviet officer Viktor Bout, in a prisoner swap with Russia. The latter has been jailed in the US since 2012 for illegal arms dealing with the Columbian rebel group Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Farc) that is accused of killing American citizens. Bout was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Biden 'signed proposal' himself to free Americans: Blinken

In a reversal of the longstanding foreign policy, Blinken iterated that President Joe Biden signed a proposal himself to free Bout in return for Griner and Whelan held in Moscow jail on drug consumption and espionage, respectively. While he was not directly involved, Biden has widely supported the negotiations since as far back as the start of the year 2022, according to Blinken. The US Secretary of State also stressed, that he will shortly hold a telephonic conversation with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in one of the days during the upcoming week.

Blinken had last spoken with Lavrov on February 15, just days ahead of Russia's military offensive in Ukraine. As Russia's president Vladimir Putin ordered an all-out invasion of Washington's European ally, Blinken had called off a planned meeting with Lavrov two days before without prior notice to the Kremlin.

Griner was tried by a Moscow court on Wednesday for drug-related charges and was arrested at Moscow airport on February 17 after cannabis-infused vape cartridges was retrieved from her luggage. Paul Whelan was sentenced for espionage charges on June 15, 2020 to 16-year prison and time off at the labour camp.