Russia: Remains Of 1362 Victims Whose Blood Saved Wounded Soldiers In World War II Found

In a shocking incident, investigators have found a mass grave of 1,362 Nazi victims at one place in Russia, reported Daily Mail. The bodies belonged to Nazi victims, of which 675 were children and, the rest belonged to men and women. According to the media reports, the bodies were found close to the base of an invading Hitler SS unit which was set up during World War II. The investigators believed that they all were civilians and were victims of horrible unrecorded genocide. The analysts noted that the victims has no marks of wounds and were naked.

Usually, in cases like this, the investigators said clothes and shoes, slippers were found near the grave, however, in this case, none of these items were found near the graveyard, said one of the investigators to Daily Mail. Though the historians and researchers did not find any concrete evidence, a harrowing theory claimed a notorious concentration camp was organised in which the leader ordered to drain the blood from the civilians including children for wounded German officers and soldiers fighting near Leningrad. In order to fulfil the demand, over 300-plus children were brutally incarcerated, said the historians.

'We are digging and digging, but there is no end to it at all. And - morally - civilians are harder to dig out than military victims. The victims were not wearing clothes and shoes. Usually, something decayed remains, for example, soles - but not here," Daily Mail quoted the head of the mass grave search team Viktor Ionov as saying.

One tag numbered 1410 was found

According to Ionov, nearly 50 bags of human remains were carried from the funeral pit in Novaya Burya village, in the Lomonosovsky district of the Leningrad region. They said the bodies contained 415 victims - more than half of them children - collected from the mass grave within a week. More sufferers may be discovered later when the search continues post winter. Daily Mail quoted one of the investigators saying that a tag numbered 1410 was found, "but its importance is so far unclear. The first sign of a mass grave came to light when the remains of two men and a newborn child were found a year ago during a land review. Subsequently, another 20 skeletons were found, and a criminal case for mass murder was opened by the Russian Investigative Committee."

