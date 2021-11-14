Russia Reports 39,256 COVID Cases In Last 24 Hrs; Total Number Of Infections Cross 9 Mn

Even after taking strict measures to tackle Coronavirus, Russia’s COVID-19 cases have crossed nine million since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the news agency, TASS, Russia has recorded a growth of 0.44% in Coronavirus cases. In the past 24 hours, the nation reported another 39,256 cases, taking the total number of infections to 9,031,851, as per the anti-COVID crisis centre.

As per TASS, over the last 24 hours, 3,273 cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 2,891 in the Moscow region, 1,790 in the Samara region, 837 in the Republic of Crimea and another 788 in the Nizhny Novgorod region. The number of patients being treated at present has also increased to 1,022,920. In the past 24 hours, the nation recorded around 1,241 deaths related to COVID-19, down from 1,235 the day before. It is to mention that the death toll in Russia has reached 254,167.

As per the official data, 2.81% of Coronavirus patients have died in Russia and 85.9% of COVID-19 patients have recovered. In less than a month, Russia saw the number of COVID cases increase by one million. In October, the number of infected people exceeded eight million.

Russia’s COVID-19 outbreak

It is worth mentioning that Russia recorded a new daily high number of cases and deaths even after imposing a “non-working” week in early November. Now, with an aim of stemming the virus’ surge, the nation on Friday introduced a two bills, outlining new restrictions. The measures will take effect next year, under which the authorities would restrict access to many public places, as well as domestic and international trains and flights.

Meanwhile, the surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths comes amid low vaccination rates, lax public attitude towards taking precautions and the government’s reluctance to toughen restrictions. According to AP, less than 40% of Russia’s total population have been fully vaccinated, even though the nation has, by far, the highest death toll in Europe. It is to mention that reports by Russia’s statistical service, Rosstat, that tally Coronavirus-linked deaths retroactively reveal much higher mortality as around 426,000 people with COVID-19 died between April 2020 and September this year.

Image: AP