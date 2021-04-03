Russia Reports Over 24,000 COVID-19 Related Deaths, Double The Initial Report

Overall death toll resulting from COVID-19 grew to 24,369 in February, which was nearly double initial reports, recently released data stated. The updated toll released by the country's Federal Statistics Services on April 2, also included people who were infected, but their deaths were not linked to the infection. The latest update has pushed the nationwide total to over 225,572, a fatality rate that experts blame on the dearth of stringent measures.

However, the health crisis has eased recently, with the number of new daily infections currently under 10,000 from nearly 30,000 at the end of December, the deadliest month of the pandemic. However, the overall caseload of the infection 4,520,879 still makes Russia, the fifth most impacted country in the world. Added to that, the country’s mass vaccination campaign also lag behind others, especially in the west. According to a Bloomberg report, only about 4.3% of the Russian population has had the first dose of vaccine, compared to 11 per cent in Turkey, 30 per cent in the US and nearly 50 per cent in the UK.

Vaccine for animals

Earlier this week, the country registered “world’s first” coronavirus vaccine for animals, said the country’s agriculture oversight agency Rosselkhoznadzo in a statement on March 31. It also described as an essential step towards disrupting mutations. Russia also said on Wednesday that mass production of the COVID-19 vaccine for animals could begin as early as April. The oversight agency Rosselkhoznadzor said that the vaccine called Carnival-Cov has been tested at beginning of October 2020 on dogs, cats, mink, foxes and other animals and was proven to be effective.

The statement said, "Vaccine against coronavirus infection (COVID-19) of carnivores sorbed inactivated" Carnivak-Cov ", developed by the Federal Center for Animal Health (FSBI" ARRIAH "), subordinate to the Rosselkhoznadzor, is registered in Russia. It is the first and currently the only prophylactic drug against COVID-19 for animals in the world.

