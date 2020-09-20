Russia Restores International Flight Ops With 4 Nations As It Eases COVID Restrictions

The Russian government on September 20 announced the resumption of international flights from four countries as a step forward to ease the COVID-19 restrictions. People from Belarus, South Korea, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan will now be allowed to visit the country without any limitations, as per a statement issued in the Russian cabinet.

"For citizens of four more countries - Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and South Korea - restrictions on entry to Russia, which were imposed due to the spread of the coronavirus disease, are lifted. This measure was approved by the government," a cabinet statement read.

According to reports, the flight from Capital cities of Kazakhstan, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan will be resuming from September 21, while the citizens of South Korea will be allowed to take flights to Russia from September 27 onwards. One flight a week will operate from Nur-Sultan, Minsk, Bishkek, and Seoul from the aforementioned dates.

As per reports, Russian citizens will also be allowed to visit these countries from Monday onwards. The decision to lift these curbs were reportedly decided at a meeting of the Russian coronavirus response centre of September 18.

COVID in Russia

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Russia is currently the fourth most affected nation in the world after the United States, India, and Brazil. The country has so far registered over 1 million confirmed cases and more than 19,000 deaths. The country has been continuously recording more than 1,000 cases for the past several months. Moscow is the hardest-hit region in the former Soviet Union.

(Image Credit: AP)

