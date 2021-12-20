Russia Says Deployment Of Weapons On Its Borders Require Steps To Balance Situation

Russia said that the deployment of different types of weapons near its territory will require steps to balance out the situation. As per Sputnik report, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said, “It's no secret that, of course, the deployment of various types of weapons at our borders, which may pose a threat to us, will require appropriate steps to be taken in order to balance the situation. Very different options are possible here.”

Peskov’s remarks came after the Russian diplomats warned earlier that Moscow is waiting for an answer to its security proposals to the West. The head of the Russian delegation of arms control negotiations in Vienna, Konstantin Gavrilov reportedly warned NATO against “constantly hitting Russia’s weak spots” and called for de-escalation. He also said that the alternative left for Moscow is giving military-technical and military responses.

The Russian Foreign Ministry previously published two draft agreements regarding the security guarantees between Moscow, the United States, and the alliance. Amid tensions over its border with Ukraine, Kremlin suggested that NATO would not expand further into Eastern Europe and stop Washington and Moscow from deploying medium to short-range missiles within striking distance of each other’s territory. The proposal also limits the troop, warship, and aircraft deployment for both sides.

Norway calls Russia's proposal to West 'unrealistic'

Norway's Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt has termed Russia’s security proposals to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the US ‘unrealistic’. His remarks came after Russia called for NATO to suspend the alliance’s eastward expansion as well as the removal of weapons from member states included in the bloc after 1997. Russia made the proposals to NATO and the US as tensions continue to escalate at Moscow’s border with Ukraine.

Huitfeldt told national broadcaster NRK that Russia’s “requirements are completely unrealistic and argued that it would be like “turning the clock back 30 years." It is to be noted that in May 1997, NATO and Russia had concluded that the 'Basic Treaty' provided cooperation between the alliance and Russia including a permanent council for negotiations. However, in the same treaty, no mentions were there that NATO would not admit new members.